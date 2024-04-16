Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,461,992 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 569,377 shares.The stock last traded at $7.21 and had previously closed at $7.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,468,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after buying an additional 136,766 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 57,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

