Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in American International Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in American International Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in American International Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

