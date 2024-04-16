Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.78 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.83.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.45. 975,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,531. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.94 and a 200-day moving average of $186.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.