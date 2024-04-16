Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,534,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after acquiring an additional 473,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,173,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

