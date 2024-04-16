Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,820. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.