Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $117,720,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $4,988,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $7,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,108,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,419,936.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.30.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BYD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 275,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

