Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $31.34 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up 1.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $31,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,086,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,153.27.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,103,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,087 shares of company stock valued at $53,979,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded up $11.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,219.46. 74,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,157. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,038.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $741.74 and a 12 month high of $1,248.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

