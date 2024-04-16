Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $24,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.38. 242,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

