Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Esprit Stock Down 5.9 %

Esprit stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 312,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,126. Esprit has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get Esprit alerts:

About Esprit

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.