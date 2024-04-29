Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Esprit Stock Down 5.9 %
Esprit stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 312,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,126. Esprit has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Esprit
