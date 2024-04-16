DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,482 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 203.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 33.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,544 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

