Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,285,000 after buying an additional 124,951 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,106,000 after buying an additional 134,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $158.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,090 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average of $148.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

