JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Lowered by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,640 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 16.6% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $27,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 106,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,788,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 54,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $811,000.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $55.78. 3,083,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,495. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

