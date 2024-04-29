The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

SWGNF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

About The Swatch Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.