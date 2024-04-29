The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
SWGNF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $58.17.
About The Swatch Group
