Eyler Frank Estergaard Sells 14,000 Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Stock

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) Director Eyler Frank Estergaard sold 14,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.09, for a total transaction of C$15,260.00.
Shares of FCU stock traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.03. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 2.86.
Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.50 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
