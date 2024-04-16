GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.01. 1,192,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,435. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

