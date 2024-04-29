Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EWZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.78. 6,541,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,450,529. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.