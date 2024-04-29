SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 22,604 shares.The stock last traded at $175.61 and had previously closed at $175.73.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.34 and its 200-day moving average is $164.96. The stock has a market cap of $768.36 million, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,857,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

