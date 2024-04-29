Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,079 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.57. 27,158,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,208,383. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.85. The firm has a market cap of $257.89 billion, a PE ratio of 307.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

