Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates comprises about 0.5% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $231.52. 112,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.32 and a twelve month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

