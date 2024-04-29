The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $306.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.