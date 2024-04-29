Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,109 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,454,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 240,159 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 158,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 104,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,374,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

GSST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.29. 27,108 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

