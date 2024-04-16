DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 307.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last quarter.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of STLA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. 2,045,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,201. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Stellantis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

