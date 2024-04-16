DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 77,325 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Asana accounts for approximately 0.6% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,441. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.23. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $83,283.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,607.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,733 shares of company stock valued at $488,886 in the last 90 days. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

