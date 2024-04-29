KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $14.83

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.83, but opened at $15.37. KE shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 3,954,149 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEKE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

KE Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.73.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 11.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

