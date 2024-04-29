Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $17.77

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.77, but opened at $16.14. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 1,899,327 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 8.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,195 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $326,093,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $252,028,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after buying an additional 3,196,091 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.