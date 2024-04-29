iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.79. 1,218,186 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

