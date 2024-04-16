DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 5,225 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Celestica accounts for 0.8% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

CLS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.76. 583,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,953. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

