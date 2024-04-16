United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 11,571 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 268,157 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock remained flat at $59.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,666,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,442. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.