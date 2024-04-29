Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 267,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 837,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,818,085.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $49,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at $252,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,174,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,818,085.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,781 shares of company stock worth $883,160. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after acquiring an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after acquiring an additional 472,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after buying an additional 160,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

