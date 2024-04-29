Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 263,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 179,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of C$23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

