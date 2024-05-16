Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) CEO Sells $13,276.20 in Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $13,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,607.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

TRVI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 5,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,067. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $195.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 927,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRVI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

