Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.55. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 172,970 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $581.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.72.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
