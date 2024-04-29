Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.55. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 172,970 shares.

Hesai Group Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $581.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

About Hesai Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hesai Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the third quarter worth about $2,114,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Hesai Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 57,954 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Hesai Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 590,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

