Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

