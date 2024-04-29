Tenset 24 Hour Volume Reaches $799,353.42 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Tenset token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001784 BTC on major exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $48.95 million and $799,353.42 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tenset Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 157,855,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,498,950 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

