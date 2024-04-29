Intrust Bank NA Increases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AME traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.69. The company had a trading volume of 689,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,879. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

