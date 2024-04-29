Israel Discount Bank of New York Decreases Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,689,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $76,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.2% during the third quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,230,000 after acquiring an additional 392,800 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,055,015.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,276,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,569 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBWI stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,196. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

