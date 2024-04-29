Israel Discount Bank of New York Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 83,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 88,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,365,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after acquiring an additional 65,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.59. 11,284,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,904,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

