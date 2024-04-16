FY2025 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Reduced by Analyst (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $6.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.14.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.36 billion.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers Communications
In related news, Director Edward Rogers acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.92 per share, with a total value of C$25,569.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,569.96.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Norwegian Cruise Lines Ready to Catch Up to Royal Caribbean?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Computer Vision Stocks for Long-Term Gains From AI
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.