FY2025 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Reduced by Analyst (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $6.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.14.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.36 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Edward Rogers acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.92 per share, with a total value of C$25,569.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,569.96.

