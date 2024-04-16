Gladstone Land Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LANDM stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
