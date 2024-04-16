Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.0 %

CLX opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 223.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.60.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

