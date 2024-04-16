IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Boosted by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,161,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,725,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDXX traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $492.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $545.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

