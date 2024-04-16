Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.13. The firm has a market cap of $168.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

