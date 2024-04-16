iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 5.4% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,103,346 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

