SVB Wealth LLC Sells 21,017 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,017 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.5 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.17. The company had a trading volume of 615,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,995. The stock has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

