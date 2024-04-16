Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $32.17 million and $1.23 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00053686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00018881 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,579,965,738 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

