Insider Buying: Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Buys 42,000 Shares of Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Frank Bury bought 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £51,660 ($64,309.72).

Bango Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BGO stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 127 ($1.58). The stock had a trading volume of 397,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,108. Bango PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 220 ($2.74). The firm has a market cap of £97.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2,083.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.48.

Get Bango alerts:

About Bango

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Audiences that online marketing team to find new paying users through Bango Purchase Behavior Targeting; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 4.5 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.