Insider Buying: Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Buys 42,000 Shares of Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Frank Bury bought 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £51,660 ($64,309.72).
Bango Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of BGO stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 127 ($1.58). The stock had a trading volume of 397,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,108. Bango PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 220 ($2.74). The firm has a market cap of £97.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2,083.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.48.
About Bango
