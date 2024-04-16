Invesco LLC Sells 862 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Invesco LLC trimmed its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,256,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,812,000 after acquiring an additional 96,983 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after purchasing an additional 272,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

