Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 62,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,920,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $28.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $473.93. 7,389,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,380. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.88. The stock has a market cap of $436.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

