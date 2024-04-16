Investors Research Corp Sells 6,300 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 9.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,257 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,282 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 45.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Foot Locker Trading Up 0.3 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

