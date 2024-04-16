Dakota Wealth Management Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.07.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $666.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $680.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

